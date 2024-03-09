Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.80. 4,139,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,469. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

