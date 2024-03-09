Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.33. 904,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.