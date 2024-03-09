Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. 65,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

