Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 332,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,640. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

