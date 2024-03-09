Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.