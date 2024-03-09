Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $339.43. 900,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.