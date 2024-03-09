Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

PHO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $64.42. 52,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,305. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

