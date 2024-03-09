Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 494,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 234,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. 212,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,260. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

