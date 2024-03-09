Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

CAT traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $339.19. 2,307,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,988. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $344.50. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.62.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

