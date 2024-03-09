Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $171,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,583,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

