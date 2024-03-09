Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VTV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.05. The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $158.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

