Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. 344,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

