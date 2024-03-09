Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $64.42. 52,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,305. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

