Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 353.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 212,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $756.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $40.05.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

