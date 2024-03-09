Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.61. 1,007,394 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

