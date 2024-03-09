West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.87% of West Fraser Timber worth $168,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,809,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,179,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 997,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $81.14 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -41.86%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.