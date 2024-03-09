Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

ThredUp stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

