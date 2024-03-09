WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XUSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,572,000.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:XUSP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07.

About Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

