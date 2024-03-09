WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

