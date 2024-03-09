WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 93,999 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,999 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 103,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 992,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 874.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

