WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,007 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8,855.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

