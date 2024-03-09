WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

