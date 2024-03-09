WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of XBJA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

