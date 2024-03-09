WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 1,039.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

LEAD opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

