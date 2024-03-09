WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 320.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

