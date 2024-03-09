WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 16,056 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2,313.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

F stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

