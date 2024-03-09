WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,638 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5,272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IVW stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.