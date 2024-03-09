Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00.
Wayfair Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE W opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.27. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wayfair
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.