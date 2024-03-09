Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $207.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.