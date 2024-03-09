Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 8,708 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50.

On Monday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,430,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Warby Parker by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

