Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO David Abraham Gilboa Sells 52,065 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $336,334.68.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 760,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 206,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Warby Parker by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Report on WRBY

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.