Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.30

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,651,384 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

