Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.70

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.70 and last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.70.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.52.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

