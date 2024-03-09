Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.5 %

VOXR stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

