Vivid Seats’ (SEAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

