VitalStone Financial LLC Takes $103,000 Position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 275,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 101,738 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance
KNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. 347,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $817.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile
The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.
