VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

AOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 73,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,552. The firm has a market cap of $698.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $36.81.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

