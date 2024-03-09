VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 8,050 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,042,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080,996. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

