VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $338,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $71,164,248. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock traded up $125.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,425.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,022. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.45. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $1,451.73.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

