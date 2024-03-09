VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 314,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.