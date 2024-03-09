VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $87.73. 4,546,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,177. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

