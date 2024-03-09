VitalStone Financial LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 7,168,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,992. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

