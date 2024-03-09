VitalStone Financial LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TLT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.73. 25,023,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,014,141. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

