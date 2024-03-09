VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. 87,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

