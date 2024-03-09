Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

