Victoria Gold’s (VGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.