Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

