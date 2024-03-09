VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.
VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.19.
VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
