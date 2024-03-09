Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Piper Sandler

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.40 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
