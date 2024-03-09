Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

DSP stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.